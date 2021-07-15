New home community break ground at Susquehanna Union Green

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new home community at Susquehanna Union Green was announced by Vartan Group Inc. on Wednesday, July 14.

Landmark Homes is the exclusive builder for the community of 40 single-family home sites. It is the latest phase of the master-planned development to break ground. It will be available for fall 2021.

The home plan will feature:

1 and 2-story home plans ranging in size from 1800 sq. ft to 2900 sq. ft

Charming exterior designs with welcoming front porches

Flexible living spaces and customization options

Modern elevations

“Susquehanna Township is where I was born and grew up,” H. Ralph Vartan, chief executive officer of the Vartan Group, said. “I am excited to be part of developing this community where others will come to live and raise their families. And with Landmark Homes as the exclusive builder, it will be the most charming new home community on the market.”