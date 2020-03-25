New Hope Ministries have a new way of delivering food

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –New Hope Ministries has changed the way it delivers food.

“All distributions are being done outdoors with people walking up or driving up and we’re giving food assistance with 6-foot distance and no contact”, Eric Saunders, Executive Director for New Hope Ministries said.



With seven locations, New Hope is giving hope to those it serves.

“I would say probably a 10 to 20 percent increase with new families who are coming to us for the first time who may not have income right now,” Saunders said.

The month of February turned into a roller coaster month for the non-profit’s finance.



“I think there was a lot of fear and then when the crisis hit something changed, it was almost like the generosity button got pushed and we’ve been getting gifts from people left and right now so for the moment we feel blessed,” Saunders said.

Staff and volunteers are in it for the long haul, letting those in need know, they are not forgotten. They are not alone.

“We call dozens and dozens of seniors just to check in with them,” Overwhelmingly they’re saying they could use milk and bread, that we were the first people to check in on them and how much they appreciated that,” Saunders said.

New Hope Ministries prefer appointments but will take walk-in requests. Even New Hopes Facebook page received a request through a post saying “my family so completely out of food and really in desperate need and we sent someone out that night to the family.

“That was a novel. We probably would not have gotten the voice message until the next morning, not that I want to get be a 24-hour service but people that don’t have minutes on their phone, gets WIFI access and gets a message to us. It’s been a new approach for us” Saunders said.

” This is the time to draw close to the people who are closer to you and I think history teaches us all epidemics and pandemics are going to pass but we are going to have some lifetime memories and I hope we remember we did the right thing,” he added.

