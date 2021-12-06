New housing and business complex coming to Steelton

STEELTON Pa. (WHTM) — A groundbreaking in Steelton is the beginning of a new housing and business space. The complex will be located on Front and Trewick Streets. There will be 46 apartments and an option for retail on the first floor.

Integrated Developing Partners say the goal is for the complex to open next summer.

“It continues to show a glimpse of hope that development can happen and that other developers and investors can come here as well and develop and redevelop,” Jonathan Bower of Integrated Developing Partners said.

Bowser says with a housing shortage, Steelton is the perfect place to build.