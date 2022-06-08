YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive housing project, Freedom Square, is coming to York County and it will almost be like a brand new town. The project is just outside of Dover in York County and it will include nearly 2,500 homes ranging from houses, apartments and senior living.

There will also be 600,000 square feet of space available for retail businesses. It is estimated that 5,000 jobs will be created once Freedom Square is completed.

Construction is planned to start late this year or early next year.