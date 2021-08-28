New ice cream shop opens in Hummelstown to bring together sense of community

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey is called the sweetest place on Earth and now neighboring Hummelstown has a new tasty option.

Cubby’s Ice Cream Cafe held its grand opening on Saturday. They provide a variety of treats made from ice cream that comes from York County.

They also offer hot coffee and cold brew. The owners say starting a new business in Hummelstown was attractive across the board.

“I was looking for a location that would be part of the community,” Owner Michelle Bertini said. “I wanted it to feel like a coffee shop where you can come and meet someone. You can work from here, bring your dog on the deck. I just wanted a place where everyone can feel connected.”

Michelle also said they decided to name their business Cubby’s because that is her daughter’s nickname.