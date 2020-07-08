New Jersey man killed in wrong-way crash in Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man driving the wrong way on a highway in Pennsylvania was killed when his car collided head-on with an ambulance, authorities said.

The crash on Route 33 southbound in Bethlehem occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Stanley Suttle, 54, of Phillipsburg, apparently was driving the wrong way when the crash occurred near the Route 22 interchange, authorities said. It wasn’t clear if the ambulance was responding to a call at the time, but authorities said no one in that vehicle was injured.

Suttle was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. An autopsy determined that he died from blunt force trauma to the chest, and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

