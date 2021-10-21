New K9’s join Midstate police departments

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — K9’s are becoming popular additions to police departments. Five recently joined Midstate ranks with more to come. abc27 caught up with them on graduation day at Iron Rose K9 in Boiling Springs.

After handlers received certificates, the dogs showed off their agility skills.

Two police departments in Dauphin County added new additions, the first being in Lower Paxton Township.

“We added Gage and K9 Wess to the Lower Paxton Police K9 unit after our successful completion of America’s Top Dog and a generous donation from a local resident we were able to add our fourth dog we have three patrol narcotics dogs including Wes and we have an arson dog through the ATF,” Officer Chad Miller, Lower Paxton Township Police, said.

Wes, a Belgian Malinois, is paired with a first-time handler.

“I count him as another officer to the department things that two people can handle I can handle just with him so it’s nice,” Officer Gag Cvijic, Lower Paxton Township Police, said.

Neighboring Susquehanna township restarted its K9 program.

“We had one years ago and it kind of fizzled out and we decided that seeing a lot of the things that are happening around us right now, it would be a good addition back to our department,” K9 Ptlm, Tyler Parrey, Susquehanna Township Police, said.

Officers Perry and David Yanich make up the unit. According to Parrey, the Susquehanna Township Police have two new K9 officers with their department and both are Belgian Malinios.

“There is a lot of training. There are a lot of extra hours put in behind the scenes that nobody even knows about. It’s great to have somebody I can trust and rely on,” Yanich said.

In Franklin County, Chambersburg also has a Belgian Malinois Drago. His handler is Cody Morris. In Cumberland County, East Pennsboro Township’s new dog and new handler are Officer Ethan Helwig and Dutch Shepherd-Marrten.

“Just having a dog is to be able to utilize and be used in different situations when needed. I am more than excited,” Helwig said.