LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – On Monday, May 23, the city of Lebanon opened a new city hall at 735 Cumberland Street. The building was previously owned by Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), but will now be leased to the city.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello, took place at 11:30 a.m. on May 23. Lebanon will now have all city departments, including police, fire and public safety, in the same building.

Lebanon’s previous city hall was located at 400 South 8th Street. The new office location is in the Downtown Lebanon area.