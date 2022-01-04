New mayor eager to move Steelton forward

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Ciera Dent was sworn in on Monday and became Steelton’s second woman to hold that office. She says that experience is something she will never forget.

“It was surreal,” Dent said. “I was a little nervous, but taking in the experience at the same time.” Dent also says she wants to be transparent and communicate with residents. “I want to build trust. I want to build a stronger relationship between our police and the people they serve.”

Dent says she is looking forward to working with council members. “We have a lot of work to do. If we work hard together, the people in the borough will benefit long term.”