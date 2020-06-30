Live Now
New Mechanicsburg spa looks to rebound following shutdown

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Revelations Day Spa in Mechanicsburg held its grand opening on March 7.

“We had a really great turnout, everyone’s schedules were pretty much booked through the month,” owner Shelley Boullianne said.

Less than two weeks after the grand opening, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to close, due to the pandemic.

“It was pretty devastating, just like the wind knocked out of your sails,’ said Boullian.

Unlike other businesses struggling during the pandemic, Revelations Day Spa was just starting out, which affected the business financially.

Revelations Spa offers hair, nail and spa services and is back open for business.

“People are really starting to come out,” said Boullian. People are still a little skittish and you know, the virus is still a very real thing, so we’re just doing the best we can.”

