EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new memorial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery was dedicated on Saturday.

It is in honor of the Merchant Marines. They helped deliver supplies to troops out on the battlefield during World War II. Two Merchant Marines were at the ceremony and were presented with Blankets of Honor.

“We are delighted. We have been fighting for this for 20 years,” Merchant Marine William Balabanow said.

“It is very humbling to know that many people care and that many people couldn’t come back. A lot of our friends are out there,” Merchant Marine Bill Kelley said.

Blankets of Honor is a local nonprofit that presents blankets to veterans and their families as a way to acknowledge their service and sacrifice.