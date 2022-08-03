CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new neonatal intensive care facility at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s (UPMC) Carlisle location. The new equipment is designed to help moms whose babies come into the world too soon.

The facility is located at the Magee-Woman’s Health Center and features six beds with resources to help premature babies with needs including respiratory, fluids, medications, and more.

Doctors say the neonatal equipment is a big help to mothers because it will allow them to stay with their babies instead of transferring the babies to the NICU in Harrisburg.

“It’s huge, to be able to keep the mom and the baby together adds a lot of benefit, it takes the stress off and away from the baby and the mother,” said Doctor David Wolf, Medical Director at UPMC Magee-Women’s NICU Carlisle.

The new facility opened on Monday, August 1. Two babies are already using the new equipment, and doctors say both are doing well.