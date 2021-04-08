New owner of land Haar’s Drive-In sits on leasing property to the family, will keep theater open

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The property the beloved Haar’s Drive-In sits on has been sold. The new owner is a developer determined to keep the movie theater in business and run by the same people.

Harry Fox Jr. is leasing the property to the family so the movie theater can stay open.

The family used to own the land, but since 2003, has been leasing it from the Giant Company.

Fox was a longtime visitor at Haar’s, so when he found out the Giant Company was selling the property, he got involved to make sure the drive-in wouldn’t close.

He bought the land and has come to a deal with the family on a ten-year lease.

So, all will stay the same at the drive-in for the foreseeable future.

The only thing that may change is two homes on the property getting renovated and rented out.

It’s a sigh of relief for Vickie Hardy, whose grandfather built Haar’s in 1952.

“Us as the third generation, we’ve always worked here,” said Hardy, the president of Haar’s. “This has been part of our life forever. So it just means a lot to us to be able to keep it going, similar to how it’s been going. Of course, there’s been some changes, but similar to how it’s been going and keeping it the retro feel and the retro fun and the family atmosphere.”

Last season, Haar’s had to get creative since there weren’t as many new releases.

The family relied on live concerts, streamed concerts and retro movies.

They’re hoping to have more new showings this year, but are ready to come up with new ideas as necessary.

This season, the plan is to open the drive-in the first weekend of May, but Hardy says keep checking Haar’s website in case that gets moved up.