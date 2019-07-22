New owner of local ski resorts announced Monday

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s hard to think about winter sports during these blazing temperatures, but that doesn’t stop Chris Starner, the owner of Mountainside Ski and Sports.

“Skiing is fun no matter where you’re at,” Starner said.

An avid skier, especially at Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, he’s looking forward to seeing what new ownership, announced Monday, will mean.

“It’s clearly one of the biggest or the largest companies in skiing in the United States and will hopefully mean good things for local skiing here,” Starner said.

Vail Resorts is set to acquire Peak Resorts, which means it’ll take over 17 U.S. ski resorts including Roundtop, Liberty in Adams County, and Whitetail in Franklin County come this fall. The company tells us it will invest millions into upgrades at certain resorts, but will not specify if that includes the local resorts.

Under Vail, there are several season pass options and day passes available for skiers.

“It appears that if you’re a Peak Resorts pass holder, you’ll be able to upgrade to an Epic pass, and there are multiple versions of that, which will only just enhance your skiing options,” said Starner.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the pass options, according to Vail.

Pass Access Details

Vail Resorts offers the following access and benefits for 2019-20 Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Military Epic Pass, and Epic Day Pass holders. Access to the 17 Peak Resorts ski areas is subject to closing of the transaction:



Epic Pass : For $939 for adults and $489 for children (ages five to 12), the Epic Pass offers the following access and benefits: Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot in North America. The Epic Pass also includes access to Perisher, Falls Creek, and Hotham in Australia. Limited access to partner resorts, including: seven days at each of Telluride, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies; five consecutive days at Hakuba Valley, Japan’s ten ski resorts; five consecutive days at Japan’s Rusutsu Resort. The Epic Pass also grants limited access to Les 3 Vallées in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy. Discounted Tickets: Six “Ski With A Friend” discounted tickets.

Epic Local Pass : For $699 for adults, $569 for teens (ages 13 to 18) and $369 for children (ages five to 12), the Epic Local Pass offers the following access and benefits: Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot. Unlimited access with holiday restrictions to: Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, and Stowe. 10 total days combined (with holiday restrictions) at: Vail, Beaver Creek, and Whistler Blackcomb. Limited access to partner resorts , including: two days (with limited holiday restrictions) at Sun Valley; two days (with limited holiday restrictions) at Snowbasin; and five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Hakuba Valley’s ten ski resorts in Japan; and five total consecutive days with no blackout dates at Rusutsu Resort. Discounted Tickets: Six “Ski With A Friend” discounted tickets.

Military Epic Pass : For $129 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents and $529 for Veteran Military and their dependents, the Military Epic Pass offers the following access: Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Stevens Pass, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, and Wilmot in North America. The Military Epic Pass also includes access to Perisher, Falls Creek, and Hotham in Australia.

