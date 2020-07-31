New Oxford’s Harvest Day Festival & Parade cancelled for 2020

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The 13th Annual Harvest Day Festival & Parade scheduled for Saturday, October 24 has been cancelled.

The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce plans to host an alternate event in place of this year’s Harvest Day Festival & Parade.

Planning for the alternate event is currently in progress. The two main goals of the alternate event are to promote local New Oxford businesses and provide a fun, family-oriented activity for our community members.

The format of the event will adhere to the current guidelines in place in Pennsylvania and allow participants to social distance.

Additional details will be released as they become available on the New Oxford Chamber’s Facebook page and website.

