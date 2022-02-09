New patient-focused cancer center opens in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC opened a new facility as a part of their Hanover campus on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The UMPC Hilman Cancer Center opened its doors to the public on Tuesday morning. The center specializes in hematology, medical oncology, and gynecologic oncology services, Patients and families will have access to supportive services including financial, nutritional, and psychosocial counseling, as well as support groups.

“The opening of a UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is a special occasion for all of us at UPMC Hanover. It is also a testament to UPMC’s commitment to the Hanover community in providing access to world-class care, close to home. The services we’re providing here are designed to meet the cancer needs of this community, and we will continue reinvesting across our region to advance clinical and service excellence,” Adam Dimm, vice president, cancer services, UPMC in Central Pennsylvania said.

The center is located in the Medical Office Building at 310 Stock Street, Suite 5, in Hanover. For more information about the center, click here.