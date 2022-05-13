CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State University’s new president, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, spoke at her first public forum as president of Penn State during the Asian Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania’s meet and greet at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill.

Bendapudi is the first Indian-born, female, and person of color to serve as Penn State’s president.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

One of her main goals for Penn State is “student success,” she says.

“That’s why we exist, that’s why we are here, making sure every single Penn Stater knows that when they come in, they are fully supported and that we are committed to their success not just in the classroom, but what comes next,” Bendapudi said.

Bendapudi has a distinguished career in both higher education and the business sector. She officially started her tenure as the university’s 19th president on May 9.