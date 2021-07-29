New Perry County water filtration plant to increase access to clean water

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — The seat of Perry County will soon have more clean water flowing through the pipes.

The Bloomfield Borough Water Authority has been looking to build its facility since 2007. And with a final inspection from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday, they’re one step closer to providing water to the people of New Bloomfield and surrounding communities.

It took more than a decade of planning, building, and testing, and the new water filtration system is almost ready to go.

Michael Scheffey, manager of the Bloomfield Borough Water Authority, has seen many problems over the years.

“In my 30 years with the authority, there’s only two years that we did not go under a drought restriction,” Scheffey said.

The new facility should keep that from happening again.

“This aquifer extends from here down to the Little Buffalo State Park. It’s just a large source of water and it’s very stable,” Scheffey said.

That’s crucial for the small town of New Bloomfield.

“We have a population of around 1,200 people. That’s about 453 connections we have,” Scheffey said.

Now they have the capability to double that.

“We need those customers to help pay the $4.5 million loan we have on this,” Scheffey said.

It’s an expensive, but badly needed project for people living nearby, the authority has had to raise rates six times so far.

“Next year’s going to be increase number seven. So they’re paying for this, so they’re involved in this project too,” Scheffey said.

Scheffey expects to get a permit for the facility and be fully operational by the end of August.