New report finds steady rise in fatal child drownings

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says as many families prepare to spend more time at home this summer to curb the spread of COVID-19 there could be more drownings.

They say child drownings remain the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4 years old.

The number of drownings rose from 2015 to 2017.

“Water safety vigilance remains as important as ever, especially in light of ongoing public health concerns and community restrictions related to COVID-19,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Our latest report confirms that most child drownings take place at home during the summer months. This year, with more families spending time at home, the delayed opening of many public pools, and a pause on many traditional group swimming lessons, I urge everyone to take critical safety steps to reverse the upward trend in fatal child drownings.”

Residential locations, such as a child’s home, a family or friend’s house or a neighbor’s residence, made up 71% of the reported fatal drowning incidents.

The commission is now asking parents to learn CPR, put fences or barriers around pools and spas, and teach their children how to swim.

You can read the full CPSC drowning and entrapment reports by visiting PoolSafely.gov.