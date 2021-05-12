New rules for Chambersburg chickens and those who live with them

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Town Council isn’t playing chicken when it comes to its newest approved ordinance.

After the council realized that the Chambersburg Borough had no particular rules or regulations except for the regulations of chicken coops, they have rewritten and approved an amendment regarding all animals in residential buildings.

For those of you with “peeps” at home, the biggest part of the ordinance is in regard to space made available to the chickens.

Enclosures must have 10 square feet available per chicken, with barriers that are sturdy enough and rise to at least four feet above the ground to prevent chickens from escaping and from predators from getting in.

It is still unlawful to own roosters, cockerel, cocks and waterfowl on private property within the borough.

The ordinance becomes effective on July 1 and if you have any questions you can contact the Deputy Borough Manager at 717-251-2436.