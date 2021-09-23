New space gives students hands-on health care experience at Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some students at Cumberland-Perry Area Career & Technical Center are getting a close-up look at what it would be like working in the health care industry.

The Health Care Pathways suite opened for the new school year. It holds three classrooms and a large health care lab with hospital beds, sinks, and equipment. In the lab, students can learn about infection control and how to transfer patients in and out of beds.

By opening up the new space, the school was able to hire another instructor for the program and bring on an additional 50 students. The goal is to get students certified and into the workforce, which comes at a good time. The health care industry has been struggling with staffing shortages, which have only been made worse since the pandemic.

“For us, we’ve listened to our local business and industry partners, the health care partners,” said Leslie Shuman, Principal of Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School. “We’ve always had a waiting list for this program so by increasing the capacity, increasing a teacher, we can now have 50 more students a day and we’re really trying to answer that health care need with our community members.”

Students can soon start applying for the program for next year.