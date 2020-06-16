New tech alerts mail carriers when there is a dog nearby

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week is U.S. Postal Service National Bite Awareness Week.

Post offices here in the Midstate recently started a Dog Paw program where stickers are placed on mailboxes to alert carriers that a dog is nearby.

Additionally, handheld scanners have an updated feature indicating whether a dog is at a certain address. According to the U.S. Postal Service in central Pennsylvania, there were 77 dog attacks in 2019, down 5 from the year before.

The number of U.S. Postal Service employees attacked by dogs nationwide

fell to 58-hundred in 2019 – about 200 fewer than in 2018.

“I’ve been bit, one time pretty badly. But generally, we’re really good at with the training and everything we have in place, trying to avoid the hazards that come with dogs,” said local mail carrier, Jim Dietsche.

