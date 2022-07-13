SOUTHHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new Walmart fulfillment center will open just outside of Shippensburg on Wednesday morning with an official ribbon cutting.

The nearly two-million-square-foot warehouse is on United Drive in Southhampton Township. The company says it will put 600 people to work full time in the new facility.

Walmart’s new facility is just one of many gigantic warehouses popping up along the I-81 corridor and it is the largest. This is part of Walmart’s effort to compete with Amazon when it comes to e-commerce.

The ribbon-cutting is Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.