New websites launched to educate Pa voters on new voting systems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania voters will now have access to 67 new webpages dedicated to helping voters learn about their county’s voting systems, according to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

“We want to make sure all voters go to the polls feeling confident and equipped with the information they need to cast their ballots on their new voter-verifiable paper ballot voting systems,” Secretary Boockvar said. “These customized websites will help ensure that all voters understand how to use the new auditable voting systems in use in their counties and give all Pennsylvania voters a clear understanding of the voting tools and options available to them.”

The webpages will include photos and videos that will guide voters in a step-by-step process of how to use the system. Voters with disabilities will also be able to use the websites to get the information they need.

“These new webpages are a great resource for Pennsylvania voters, and I encourage everyone in Adams County to use it,” said Angie Crouse, Director of Elections and Voter Registration for Adams County. “County election officials have been working together with staff at the Department of State since we began rolling out our new voting systems to make sure that voters are prepared when they go to the polls. These webpages are just one more tool that we can use to empower voters.”

The county webpages are part of the Department of State’s “Ready to Vote 2020” initiative, which aims to educate voters about new voting systems and other voting changes ahead of the 2020 elections.

Groups and organizations will be able to utilize a toolkit on Ready to Vote website that allows them to share reliable information about voting in Pennsylvania.

The Department of State’s votesPA.com website provides voters an option to vote by mail. The site also provides a toolkit to explain the significant voting reforms in Act 77.

“There are many exciting changes coming to voting in Pennsylvania this year,” Secretary Boockvar said. “The Department of State looks forward to continued strong partnerships with county officials as we work together to make voting easier, more accessible, and more secure for millions of Pennsylvanians.”

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of State’s website www.votespa.comOpens In A New Window.