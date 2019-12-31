New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many unique New Year’s Eve celebrations are all around the Midstate. People in Central PA have the option to see some very unusual things drop to ring in 2020.

Harrisburg will hold it’s annual New Year’s Eve bash with the lowering of the giant strawberry from the Hilton. Family-friendly activities begin at 9 p.m. at the MLK city government center. Fireworks will follow the strawberry drop.

Mechanicsburg commemorates the borough’s founders with an 85-pound wrench. The 10 and a half foot lighted wrench will drop at midnight in front of the Washington Fire Company. The event kicks off at 9 p.m. with games and music. There will also be food, raffles, and commemorative wrenches available for purchase.

In Hershey, a 300-pound, seven-foot-tall giant Hershey Kiss replica will be raised three stories high at ChocolateTown Square. Live music and fireworks make this one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in the Midstate and it’s free. This year’s headlining band is “Pentagon” which has been playing the mid-Atlantic region for more than 40 years.

Shippensburg embraces its nautical name by holding an anchor drop, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club.

The Lillipop drop is the annual celebration in Hummelstown. A giant blue and red striped lollipop will be dropped from a five-story building. The festivities start at 9 p.m.

Roses are red in Lancaster and white in York all year long, making it appropriate for both cities to drop their beloved flowers at the end of each calendar year.

The York white rose will be raised at 10 p.m. on top of the former Citizen’s Bank building in Continental Square. Lancaster will lower the red rose with activities starting at 10 p.m. in Binns Park. The evening will kick off with a concert by R&B group “One Too Many” and fireworks will follow the lowering of the rose.

In Hanover, the Pac-Man drop began in 2013 after the Timeline Arcade owner felt that Hanover needed to start an ‘odd drop’ of its own.

The 23rd annual cigar drop will begin in Red Lion at 7 p.m. The drop stems from Red Lion’s storied history as a cigar manufacturing town.

A pickle will be dropped in Dillsburg. The town doesn’t exactly have anything to do with pickles, however, residents flock every year to the pickle drop at the stroke of midnight.

Lebanon also embraces the fun with food by dropping a 16-foot Lebanon Bologna! The 23rd annual bologna drop festivities begin at 7 p.m on South Eighth Street near the farmers market. They will drop the bologna at midnight and then donate it to the Lebanon Rescue Mission and Agape Shelter.