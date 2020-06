ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) — Newberry police is investigating after two dead dogs were found in a creek near the intersection of Yocumtown and Valley Green roads.

One dog was an adult female pitbull and the other was an adult male Akita. Officers have identified the owners, and are currently being aided by York County SPCA for this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-938-2608.