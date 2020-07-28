Newly launched financial literacy program

With unemployment so high during this pandemic, a new financial literacy program aims to help you plan for the future during these uncertain times.

The Center for Financial Wellbeing was created by three local financial education companies, Wienken Advisors, Ltd., P.R.O.B.E. and Chalkboard Financial, two of which are nonprofits. The online hub is meant to help people learn how to better manage their finances.

Newly launched by the Center for Financial Wellbeing is Project 24, a year-long online course open to anyone, including businesses and schools.

“It really hasn’t been taught in schools. Most of the people that we encounter have learned finances through trial and error, and that’s not really the best thing to do,” said Jason Bishop, financial planner and educator for Wienken Advisors, Ltd.

24 different topics are addressed.

“Having an emergency fund, knowing where to pivot back and forth for sources of funds or sources of money, learning how to use all the tools in your arsenal for the most impact has really become more apparent now than ever,” said Bishop.

The course costs $100 which includes two half hour sessions a month. If you miss a session, it will be posted online afterwards. There are also free memberships and videos available as well.

“Hopefully we can make people aware of the importance of planning for the future and using what you have in your disposal today,” said Bishop.

That’s especially important for the thousands out of work in Pennsylvania because of this pandemic. There are also tax incentives for Project 24 available to employers.