Newport Middle and High Schools operating fully remote for the remainder of the week

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a slim edge over President Donald Trump in Florida, according to a NewsNation/Emerson College poll out Monday.

Among likely voters polled in a sample of 690 Florida residents, 50% said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today. Just over 47% said they would vote for Trump, with 1% responding they would vote for someone else, and 1.8% saying they remain undecided. Among those undecided, the majority said they would vote for Trump if they had to choose, further closing the gap between the two candidates.