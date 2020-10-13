Newport Middle and High Schools operating fully remote for the remainder of the week

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Newport Middle and High Schools will be operating fully remote for the remainder of this week (Oct. 13-16) due to four total positive COVID-19 cases.
All middle/high school athletics and extra curriculars for this week are postponed.
