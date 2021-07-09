Newville Lions Club hosting 61st annual community fair

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Newville, Cumberland County Lions Club is hosting its 61st annual community fair this weekend at the fairgrounds on Shippensburg Road.

Festivities include vendors, food stands, rides, and live music along with a fireworks display. Organizers say after the fair was cancelled last year, they’re excited to continue the event with a focus on local business.

“Well, we’re just hometown. That’s what we’re about, we’re about the hometown people, you know they help us, we help them,” Lions Club President, Josh Anderson said.

The event runs through tomorrow at 9 p.m.