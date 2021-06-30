Newville woman arrested, accused of abusing three children

DISCLAIMER: The following details are disturbing.

LOWER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Newville woman has been arrested, accused of abusing three children aged five to nine years old.

Shelley Noreika is being charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Noreika committed several disturbing acts against the children including having them sit or put their hands on a hot stove, striking them with a wooden paddle and backscratcher on their feet, hands, and buttocks, and biting their fingers.

State Police say one child had their stomach stepped on and was instructed to “do a seizure” which involved the child turning their feet inward while walking to make them appear handicapped. Police also say the other two children were strangled with one of them being slammed to the ground.

Noreika has been committed to Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 15.

State Police have confirmed that Noreika has been previously charged with assault against a child and was accused of lying about her daughter’s health to collect donations.