NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The family that was a week away from opening this borough’s first bar since shortly after prohibition, when fire gutted Whiskers Brewing Monday, plans to rebuild.

And the owner of the building, Jeff Bouder, says the rebuilding will take less than the nine months construction took the first time around.

What isn’t yet known: precisely what caused the fire or whether the frame of the building — which was insured — can be saved, rather than being torn down and reconstructed.

What is known: The fire was accidental, based on the findings of the state fire marshal. The business was a total loss.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Newville had been a dry borough from 1939 until residents voted overwhelmingly last year to allow alcohol to be sold. Whiskers was — well, still is — the first establishment slated to do that.

“Just stick with us,” Bouder said, speaking also for Dean Yaukey, who owns the business itself. “We’ll get it together, and we’ll be open soon. And it’ll just be a little bit longer. Then we can have our first drinks in Newville.”