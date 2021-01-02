Nine-pound baby girl is Mifflin County’s first of the year

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Nine-pound, four-ounce Charlotte Kibe became Geisinger Lewistown Hospital’s first newborn baby of the year when she was born at 2:02 a.m.

She is the first-born child for Lauren and Ethan Kibe. Lauren Kibe said her due date was Dec. 29, so she didn’t expect Charlotte to be the hospital’s first baby of 2021.

“She probably heard 2020 wasn’t the best time,” Lauren Kibe joked. “Can’t say I blame her.”