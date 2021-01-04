No food court, no problem: PA Farm Show Potato Donuts to be available at Harrisburg area Giant and Karns stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Co-Operative of Potato Growers announced today that customers will be able to purchase fresh potato donuts at local Giant and Karns Foods stores in the Harrisburg area during the week of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be a virtual experience this year due to COVID-19. The farm show attracts many people every year due to the famous food court and the huge variety of options available.
“We are excited that virtual Farm Show viewers will still be able to enjoy fresh Pennsylvania Farm Show potato donuts this year,” said Nathan Tallman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers. Inc. “Potato donuts are a traditional Pennsylvania Farm Show favorite. Besides their deliciousness, they embody the best of our local farmers from across the commonwealth growing safe, nutritious potatoes with local flavor.”
A limited supply of Pennsylvania Farm Show powdered sugar potato donuts will be available for purchase at the following locations:
Participating GIANT locations:
- 6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- 136 Kline Village, Harrisburg
- 450 East Main Street, Middletown
- 3777 Peters Mountain Road, Halifax
- 1250 Cocoa Avenue, Hershey
- 12 Newport Plaza, Newport
- 255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg
- 130 Old York Road, New Cumberland
- 3301 Trindle Road, Camp Hill
- 277 Hershey Road, Hummelstown
- 4211 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg
- 5301 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg
- 2300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
- 4510 Marketplace Way, Enola
- 5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg
- 6301 Grayson Road, Harrisburg
Participating Karns Foods locations:
- 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg
- 1023 State Street, Lemoyne
- 413 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
- 4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
- 35 Centre Drive, New Bloomfield
- 731 Cherry Drive, Hershey
- 101 South Union Street, Middletown
- 10 Newberry Commons, Goldsboro
- 1706 Spring Road, Carlisle
The Pennsylvania Farm Show powdered sugar potato donuts available for purchase can be found in the bakery section of GIANT and Karns Foods stores beginning Friday, January 8.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs January 9-16, 2021.
