No food court, no problem: PA Farm Show Potato Donuts to be available at Harrisburg area Giant and Karns stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Co-Operative of Potato Growers announced today that customers will be able to purchase fresh potato donuts at local Giant and Karns Foods stores in the Harrisburg area during the week of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be a virtual experience this year due to COVID-19. The farm show attracts many people every year due to the famous food court and the huge variety of options available.

“We are excited that virtual Farm Show viewers will still be able to enjoy fresh Pennsylvania Farm Show potato donuts this year,” said Nathan Tallman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers. Inc. “Potato donuts are a traditional Pennsylvania Farm Show favorite. Besides their deliciousness, they embody the best of our local farmers from across the commonwealth growing safe, nutritious potatoes with local flavor.”

A limited supply of Pennsylvania Farm Show powdered sugar potato donuts will be available for purchase at the following locations:

Participating GIANT locations:

6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

136 Kline Village, Harrisburg

450 East Main Street, Middletown

3777 Peters Mountain Road, Halifax

1250 Cocoa Avenue, Hershey

12 Newport Plaza, Newport

255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg

130 Old York Road, New Cumberland

3301 Trindle Road, Camp Hill

277 Hershey Road, Hummelstown

4211 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg

5301 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg

2300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

4510 Marketplace Way, Enola

5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg

6301 Grayson Road, Harrisburg



Participating Karns Foods locations:

6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg

1023 State Street, Lemoyne

413 Forge Road, Boiling Springs

4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

35 Centre Drive, New Bloomfield

731 Cherry Drive, Hershey

101 South Union Street, Middletown

10 Newberry Commons, Goldsboro

1706 Spring Road, Carlisle

The Pennsylvania Farm Show powdered sugar potato donuts available for purchase can be found in the bakery section of GIANT and Karns Foods stores beginning Friday, January 8.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs January 9-16, 2021.