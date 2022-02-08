No more masks for Midstate school district starting Feb. 22

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In the wake of news that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is throwing out mask mandates in schools statewide, abc27 asked local school districts what their current stance is.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Central Dauphin School District made the most significant changes to their mask policy during their Monday night meeting. While they declined to go on camera, their statement released to students and faculty is below.

Masks will no longer be required in the District’s school buildings, beginning February 22, 2022. Although masking will still be encouraged, it will not be mandatory for students, staff, or visitors to wear masks in our buildings. It is important to note, however, that individuals must continue to wear masks while riding District transportation pursuant to federal government directives. Individuals who are in close contact with a positive case and are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be excluded from school or school activities, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or are in close contact with a positive case and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to isolate or quarantine as required under Commonwealth and CDC directives and per the direction of their health care provider. We will not be tracking close contacts or requiring quarantine for potential exposures occurring within our school buildings or at our programs. We will continue to track overall positive cases in each building and that data will remain available on the District’s website. The District will continue to regularly monitor COVID-19 transmission data and related guidance and directives. As local/county transmission level and guidance from the CDC and PDE change, the District administration may recommend that the school board make updates to our protocols as they become appropriate. It is possible that the Health and Safety Plan may be revised in the future as circumstances in a building, classroom or district change or when the legal requirements regarding masking require a different approach. Central Dauphin School District

The school board vote was 7-1, with the board member Beth Sviben as the sole person who voted no to throwing out the mask mandate.

“I mentioned twice in December a neighboring school board director passed away from COVID. I am aware of a younger person that had COVID a couple weeks ago – had a COVID related double stroke – had/has to learn to walk again. This afternoon I learned a good friend that I attended his wedding years ago – I gave his daughter her diploma at last year’s graduation – he passed away last evening from COVID pneumonia. It is still not the time to have crowded events, retreats and things of this nature. I am open to discussing this in March. I will be a No vote,” Sviben said.

abc27 also reached out to other school districts about their masking policies.

“As we have since August, we continue to follow CDC guidance on face coverings in district buildings,” said Adam Aurand, a spokesperson for Lancaster School District.

A spokesperson for Cumberland Valley School District said, “We continue to follow the masking protocols as outlined in our current Health and Safety Plan.”

This is a developing story as abc27 waits to hear back from Harrisburg School District and York Suburban School District.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.