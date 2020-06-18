Nonprofit aims to assist families impacted by police brutality

A local literacy advocate is starting a national effort to help families affected by police brutality.

Floyd Stokes is part of the African American Memorial Fund which will provide financial support to families of unarmed African Americans who were killed by police.

The money will go toward funeral costs and help children left behind. Stokes says the focus is providing help in situations that don’t get national attention.

former abc news correspondant ron clairborne is also a member of the board of directors