Nonprofit forms dynamic Dairy Duo to help PA farmers

We have a closer look at a nonprofit working to help Pennsylvania dairy farmers. We’ve covered the pressures they face, the price of milk has been below the cost of production for 5 years, partly because people are buying all sorts of non-dairy milk.

The dairy industry is a major part of Pennsylvania’s economy. According to the Center for Dairy Excellence Pennsylvania ranks 2nd in the nation for the number of dairy farms, with 6,200 dairy farms and 500,000 dairy cows​. 99% of Pennsylvania dairy farms are family-owned​. The Center for Dairy Excellence said their goal is to make younger farmers more competitive, to give them a fair shake.

For more than a decade, at 6:30 am every day Matt Bomgardener starts his day feeding the cows on his Lebanon County farm. He’s the owner of Blue Mountain View Farm. He says according to research cows are happiest with a friend, that they like to buddy up.

The same can be said about one dynamic dairy duo, Matt and Duhane. Duhane Hertzlar is Matt’s dairy farming mentor. Duhane has been in the industry for 50 years. The pair met through a mentorship program at the Harrisburg based nonprofit, the Center for Dairy Excellence. It was supposed to last 1 year, that was 8 years ago

“Have we quit yet?” Duhane jokingly said looking to Matt. “We haven’t quit yet, right?” Matt smiled and laughed, “No, not that I’m aware of”.

From the barn to the pasture, the met most of their time walking and talking. From radishes to turnips, growing food for dairy cows to eat is a major topic.

They’re both dairy farmers who use a specific method called Grain Grazing. Instead of keeping the animals locked up all day, these farmers plant food in fields and let the cows roam. They know the key to good milk is a happy cow that eats good food. But how to get that is an art and a science.

“There’s a lot of math. That’s the art of the deal!” exclaimed Duhane. “That’s why it’s important to have a profit team to sit down and talk about the difficult things that you need to know. From Agronomy, Milk Production, Animal Husbandry, Book Keepings, there are just so many things”.

“I told Duhane he saved the farm,” said Matt. Duhane says he’s just paying his dues. “If I can have one little thing that helps him [then that’s fine by me],” said Duhane. “It’s my give back time in life.” He gets something out of it too. “We learn from each other,” said Duhane. ‘It’s important we have that dialogue. Respect for each other.”

Matt said more important than being a good farmer, Duhane has taught him to be a good person. ” I’m learning how to help other people now. I’m involved with a Dairy Grazing apprenticeship program…I’m passing the torch too>

Matt mentors younger farmers 8 hours a week. As for the dynamic dairy duo, they still meet four times a year but talk on the phone all the time.

According to the Center for Dairy Excellence, approximately 20 percent of Pennsylvania dairy farms use the rotational grazing method that Duhane and Matt use for their herds​. The Center for Dairy Excellence provides grants, resources, and programming to help dairy farmers remain competitive, successful and financially stable.

At the broader industry level, the Center serves as the catalyst for developing opportunities and addressing challenges within the state. The nonprofit provides positive outreach to the dairy industry, consumers, and policymakers on the value the dairy industry brings to Pennsylvania and the resources needed for ongoing viability.​ For more details about the organization click here.