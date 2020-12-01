Nonprofit groups relying on Giving Tuesday to help with expenses

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Healthy Steps Diaper Bank is a nonprofit that has been in the region since 2013. They provide diapers to help organizations in five counties in the area. So far in 2020, the diaper bank has donated more than 400,000 diapers.

Amanda Barnes is the executive director. She says they had to cancel their annual November fundraiser, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to rely on cash and diaper donations,” said Barnes, “Every child deserves and clean and dry diaper.”

Barnes says 1 in 3 families don’t have enough diapers for their children, and the out of pocket expense can be tough to overcome.

“Diapers are not covered by WIC or food stamps,” said Barnes. “Some people who are without transportation, have to buy them at the corner store, and the markup is excessive and they get less diapers.”

Barnes says they accept cash and diaper donations. The are in need of the larger sizes.

For more information, visit healthystepsdiaperbank.com.