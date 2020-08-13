North Middleton Township police report of suspicious car, driver

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are receiving several complaints of a White Dodge Caravan with a white male driver parked in various neighborhoods in North Middleton Township.

Officers advised residents on Wednesday that the driver had stopped and talked to neighborhood children at one point.

Several other authorities in Cumberland County have reported seeing a similar van and driver in their neighborhoods.

Residents are advised to contact police if they see a suspicious male in a white van slowly driving around or parked in their neighborhoods. Police are also asking for public assistance in getting the registration plate but advises caution — only doing so if danger is not imminent.

