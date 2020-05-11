Notice of Execution signed for man responsible for killing PA State Trooper

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a Monday release sent out by the Department of Corrections, Secretary John Wetzel signed a Notice of Execution setting June 22, 2020, for the execution of Eric Frein.

In 2014 Frein was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of Pennsylvania State Police, Cpl. Bryon Dickson II during an ambush attack of the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The release continued by stating: