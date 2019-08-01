NSA Mechanicsburg looking to test surrounding homes well water supply

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –The US Navy has already conquered the high seas, but now, it’s targeting a lower body of water.

The Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg wants to hear from nearby homeowners with wells, looking to see if any base activities contaminated water supplies with PFAS — a growing health concern.

The Navy is making this effort in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory against PFAS, which are man-made chemicals used in common household items like cookware, food packaging and cleaning products, but it’s also found in firefighting foam.

NSA Mechanicsburg has used foam in for safety drills, and that’s where the concern lies.

The testing zone is within a mile north or west on the outskirts of the base.

“We want to get to those wells. We want permission to test them so we can figure out if the contaminate actually reached that well or not,” said CAPT Kyle Bryan, NSA Mechanicsburg.

So far, 39 households have signed up for water testing, but the Navy is casting a broad net.

“If it did reach it, then we’re gonna take action immediately to rectify the situation by putting the property owner on bottled water within 24 hours of the test results,” Bryan said.

The Navy is partnering with the EPA and Health Department to conduct the tests.

“Based on those results, we’ll determine whether or not if we need to go father and do any additional testing,” Bryan said.

On Wednesday, the three groups held an open house to educate the public about the testing and PFAS, which attracted people in and outside of the testing zone.

“As soon as I saw this online, I was nervous and concerned for my health and future,” said Olivia Broy, who lives just outside the testing zone in Mechanicsburg.

Broy recently moved to the area. Her home has well water, and she’s said she’s seen odd trends.

“When I filled my fish tank up, my fish had red sores all over its body,” Broy said.

It’s also causing concern for Rosalie Fraser and her husband, Peter, who taught organic chemistry for years.

“Which is why I have gray hair, because he didn’t want me to put chemicals in my hair,” said Rosalie Fraser, who lives in Washington Township, York County.

The couple said they’re happy the Navy is on the offensive and being proactive.

“If you don’t know what some of the consequences are, we better start looking,” Peter Fraser said.

“That community supports us every day. So, we want to make sure when it’s our turn, we’re supporting the community around us,” Bryan said.