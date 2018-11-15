Parts of I-83 closed as wintry mess coats roads Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (PennDOT photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (PennDOT photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (PennDOT photo) [ + - ] Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Two long stretches of Interstate 83 have been shut down due to the wintry mess that has brought traffic across the entire area to a crawl.

PennDOT reports disabled vehicles have closed I-83 North between Exit 14 for Leader Heights and Exit 38 for Reesers Summit in York County, as well as all southbound lanes between Exit 43 for Second Street in Harrisburg to Exit 36 for Fishing Creek.

On Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, a crash has closed the southbound lanes between Hegins and Tremont.

PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways.

ABC27 meteorologists say the snow will begin mixing with sleet this afternoon then change to freezing rain and plain rain during the evening commute.

Accumulations are forecast at 3 to 7 inches, with the highest amounts in the mountains north and west of Harrisburg. Lesser amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be common south of Route 30.

Get the full forecast at https://www.abc27.com/weather.

If you have to drive, remember to turn on your headlights and check traffic conditions before you go at https://www.abc27.com/traffic.