Nursing class at Penn State Hershey quarantined for positive COVID-19 cases

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The incoming class of 144 nursing students at the Hershey campus of Penn State College of Medicine will be quarantined for at least ten days after six students tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, these are the only students on campus who are COVID-19 positive. The nursing students have not yet started their clinical rotations, so contact with any patients has been extremely limited.

The College of Medicine and the College of Nursing, with support from University leadership, consulted Hershey Medical Center infectious disease experts and decided to quarantine the entire nursing student cohort as of Sept. 4 for at least 10 days. Because of how quickly this virus spreads, and how many people can be asymptomatic carriers, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and to minimize further spread to students or patients.

All 144 nursing students are quarantined in their housing—the majority on the College of Medicine campus—and will be tested for COVID-19. Results of those tests will determine if further quarantine is needed.

The College of Medicine, in collaboration with the College of Nursing and Student Health, is closely monitoring this situation and providing support to affected students as needed.

Hundreds of future medical professionals, including medical students, resident physicians, physicians’ assistant students, and nursing students, come to the Hershey campus of Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center each year to learn.