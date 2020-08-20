NY couple facing charges for assaulting Sesame Place employee

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The New York couple who police say attacked an employee at Sesame Place in Bucks County is facing charges.

U.S. Marshals arrested Troy McCoy Wednesday after he tried to barricade himself inside his home.

Shakerra Bonds is expected to surrender to police.

Officers say the couple attacked a 17-year-old employee who told them they needed to wear masks. The teen was hospitalized for a week and had to get surgery for a fractured jaw.

