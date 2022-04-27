SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Swatara Township Police Officer was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police have been requested to handline the accident investigation after the incident at the intersection of 42nd and Derry Street shortly before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the accident was not a result of an emergency response, according to Swatara Township Police.

Swatara Township Police say the accident “ will be reviewed internally.” It’s not known how much damage was sustained to a township police vehicle or how many vehicles were involved.