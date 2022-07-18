HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City is attempting to receive millions of dollars to upgrade its parks and playgrounds. City officials were looking for public input, but the zoom meeting scheduled for July 18 came to an abrupt halt after someone hacked the presentation room.

Approximately 30 minutes into the public zoom meeting, someone took control of the presentation and drew a phallic symbol on the screen.

Several more people interrupted the meeting room by unmuting their microphones as well.

Before the meeting was ended, city officials showed plans to apply for grant money from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The City of Harrisburg hopes to spend four million dollars on the park at 7th and Radnor Streets, three million dollars for Sunshine Park, five million dollars to turn Jackson Lick Pool into a spray/water park, and one-point-one million dollars to add handball courts at Reservoir Park.

“I really do believe that anything they can do today to help the inner city community especially our teenage boys would be wonderful to keep them busy, to keep them occupied,” said Angela Manigault of the Angels Tennis Program.

A second public hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 6 p.m.

Harrisburg City has to apply for the grant by August 1, 2022.