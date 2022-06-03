WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials gathered in Franklin County on Friday to break ground on a new municipal building in Franklin County.

Washington Township recently received $2 million through the Redevelopment Assitance Capital Program to use towards the construction of the new facility, which will be located at 11798 Buchanan Trail East in Waynesboro.

The planned building will house a police station, as well as an office for the tax collector, other administrative functions, and the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room. The police station will feature improved security for evidence and firearms and will reduce response times by being more centrally located within the densely populated portion of the township.

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello celebrated the investments in Pennsylvania communities.

“This planned facility, that will feature a new police station and administrative offices, will help serve the township’s needs for many years to come,” said Deputy Secretary Vilello. “The Wolf Administration’s continued investments in projects like this one help make Pennsylvania communities safer and better places to live, work, and play.”

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

“Washington Township is grateful to Governor Tom Wolf and DCED for their investment in improving the efficiency of township government operations and enhancing public safety,” said Charlie Strausbaugh, Chairman of the Washington Township Board of Supervisors. “This funding was announced at a critical time when construction and material costs were skyrocketing, and has made this project financially feasible.”

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.