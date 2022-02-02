Old Sled Works craft market selling business after 31 years

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An iconic Perry County store is starting a new chapter. The antique craft market Old Sled Works is being sold after three decades.

The shop features products from several vendors, ranging from beer prints to antique travel cases. Also inside the building is a museum dedicated to the property’s history as a sled factory, a drugstore remade into an old-fashioned diner,f and arcade games like a pinball. For Jane Bamford, it is paradise.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Every time I turn a corner, I get more excited here,” she said.

Jane and her husband Dave drove two hours from their home outside Philadelphia just to visit Old Sled Works for the first time.

“I said, okay, that’s it, we have to go just in case we never,” Jane said. Her husband said, “In case they close.”

The urgency Jane describes comes from the announcement that after 31 years, this Perry County staple is selling the business.

“There needs to be some new life breathed into it,” owner Jimmy Rosen said.

Rosen and his family have owned the building since 1968 when it was still a sled factory. Rosen started the craft market in the early 90s after the factory shut down.

“I really wanted to preserve this building. I thought it had a lot of history and potential, and it still does,” he said.

For three decades, Rosen has served people a slice of history, showing off his collection of old cars, setting up the sled museum, and inviting people into the diner.

“People would come here on the weekends and have a milkshake or hamburger and enjoy the nostalgia,” he said.

That history preserved is something customers like Jane come to see.

“I just can’t believe so much of the original history of the sleds is here,” she said.

Now, Rosen said it is time for a change, but it does not mean the end of Old Sled Works. He wants to hand the business off to someone who will continue the tradition and keep the store running in a similar way.

“We don’t anticipate a big box store and coming here and developing the property,” Rosen said.

That tradition is something both first-time visitors and regular shoppers do not want to lose.

“Every time we’re in the area, we make it a point to stop,” customer Randy Kopelcheck said. “We hope it goes to a good owner.”

Randy’s wife, Rose Kopelcheck said, “Yeah, somebody that…wants to keep this.”

Rosen said he as already received about 20 inquiries from individuals and organizations interested in buying the business. He said a few are promising, but the process is still in the early stages.