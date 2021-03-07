Olympic-size rugby field to be built in Dauphin County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An Olympic size rugby field is coming to Londonderry Township in Dauphin County.

Harrisburg Rugby Club is leading the project to bring the field to the area. The project is divided into three phases. There will be a main playing field and additional practice fields.

Organizers say rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and having a top notch complex in the region will attract people from other states to come in and compete.

Although they have a definitive plan to construct the field, there is a lot of work to be done before the fields are finished. “We need to find sponsors to help to get stage two and three completed. There are 80-foot polls in the ground for floodlights but we don’t have the money for the lights,” said Adi Horrell, a member of the Harrisburg Rugby Club.

They hope to have athletes playing rugby by the end of fall or early winter.