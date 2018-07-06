One arrested, one being sought for pursuit and drug activity Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Arrested: Jaleel Corley Courtesy: Lancaster City Police [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wanted: Dondre Cameron Ponzo Courtesy: Lancaster City Police [ + - ]

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - On July 5, officers with Lancaster City Police;s Selective Enforcement Unit and Street Operations Group were conducting a drug investigation in a southeastern section of the city.

During that time, officers spotted suspected drug activity involving a man officers knew was wanted for previous charges for delivery of crack cocaine.

Officers say the man, identified as Jaleel Corley was the passenger in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata driving on Juniata Street.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, attempting to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield and drover off.

Police pursued the vehicle, saying the driver was driving in a dangerous manner, traveling at unsafe speeds, and driving the wrong way on one-way streets, and committing numerous other traffic violations.

Police were able to stop the car, after it struck a marked police cruiser on Arch Street. The driver got out immediately and ran off.

Officers were able to detain Corley at the scene, where he was arrested for the felony drug charges.

Police were unable to locate the driver, who has been identified as Dondre Cameron Ponzo.

Officers received a tip from a person in the area of the police chase who told them that he saw the driver of the vehicle toss a handgun out of the window. That person waited with the handgun until officers arrived and retrieved it as evidence.

Corley was arraigned and committed to the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The investigation found Cameron-Ponzo could not legally possess a firearm. He is charged with Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment, and drug offenses.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or the whereabouts of Dondre Cameron-Ponzo is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.