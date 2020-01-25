One charged, four more suspected in violent Mount Holly Springs home invasion

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Mount Holly Springs Police have made an arrest in a violent home invasion, but they’re looking for four more people.

Police said five people forced their way into a home on South Baltimore Avenue on Jan. 3.

“They knocked on the door. So, [the victims] looked out the door. They couldn’t see anybody, and the Hispanic males rushed their way into the house with weapons,” said Detective Andrew Wolfe.

Police say the five men targeted the home, looking for a marijuana dealer. Police said they found him and two others through technology in their pockets.

“Apparently they looked at the Snapchat map, and they saw where he was. So, they just went there,” Wolfe said.

Police have 19-year-old Jonathan Colon in custody for aggravated assault terroristic threats and related charges. They also have a warrant out for 20-year-old Javier Santos, who they said stabbed the victim as he defended his brother, who was hanging out with the alleged marijuana dealer.

“Some of the people we talked to in this case said, ‘Well, they have gang tattoos because the one guy has a crown tattooed above his head,’ but we know of no gang affiliation at all,” Wolfe said.

Colon claimed he only knew his alleged co-conspirators’ street names, but police were able to identify four out five of the men through the help of a Cumberland County prison database.

“Some of the guys have the street names that they know who they are. So, we went to prison — we told them the names they had and they told us who we’re looking for,” Wolfe said.

Police are waiting on search warrants for the other two men they’ve identified, but once they’re signed, they’ll all go down for the same charges.

“Everyone involved is going to be charged because if you play a part, you play the whole role,” Wolfe said.